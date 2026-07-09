What information should I include on my custom insert?

Deciding what to include on a custom insert is a chance to connect with your customers in your own words — much like the conversation you'd have when someone discovers your work in a gallery or buys a piece at an exhibition.

What to include on a custom insert

You can write about the print they've ordered, or the wider project it belongs to. You might introduce your portfolio, mention upcoming releases, or share your story as an artist and what inspired you to become one. Ideas that work well:

A short personal thank-you note to the buyer

The story behind the artwork or the drop

Care instructions, such as avoiding direct sunlight or framing recommendations

Links to your other drops, social channels, or upcoming releases

Design tips

The insert is A4, which is a large format — leave generous margins so it's easy to scan

A signed, personal tone (like a handwritten letter) feels more authentic than a polished marketing flyer

Refresh the insert for each new drop, so repeat customers feel rewarded with fresh content

Cost and how inserts ship

Each custom insert costs £2 per unique design and ships with orders. If a customer buys multiple prints that share the same insert, only one copy is included in their package.

You can upload multiple custom inserts in your creativehub account and assign them to your print products. Learn how to include custom inserts with your dropship orders here.

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