What print & frame products can I dropship from creativehub?

The products you can dropship from creativehub cover a full range of fine-art print options fulfilled through theprintspace. Here's what you can offer.

Prints

Fine-art Giclée printing — museum-grade prints with archival quality rated 80+ years

— museum-grade prints with archival quality rated 80+ years C-Type printing — professional photo printing

Framing and mounting

Pre-made framing — ready-made frames in three colours: Black, White, and Oak

— ready-made frames in three colours: Black, White, and Oak Professional mounts — museum-quality mounting options

— museum-quality mounting options Museum-quality glass — included in framed products

Paper options

9 fine-art papers to choose from — 7 Giclée and 2 C-Type — which you select when you create a product

Additional finishing

Certificates of authenticity

Letter inserts

Custom packaging branding

Edition size management, for numbered and limited editions

Where the products you dropship from creativehub go

Everything you set up in creativehub can be published to your own store page, or integrated into your Shopify, Squarespace, Wix, or WooCommerce store. Orders are then automatically fulfilled and shipped globally from theprintspace facilities in the UK, Germany, and the USA.

For full details on papers, sizes, and pricing, see our dropship products page.

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