What print & frame products can I dropship from creativehub?

The products you can dropship from creativehub cover a full range of fine-art print options fulfilled through theprintspace. Here's what you can offer.
Prints
- Fine-art Giclée printing — museum-grade prints with archival quality rated 80+ years
- C-Type printing — professional photo printing
Framing and mounting
- Pre-made framing — ready-made frames in three colours: Black, White, and Oak
- Professional mounts — museum-quality mounting options
- Museum-quality glass — included in framed products
Paper options
- 9 fine-art papers to choose from — 7 Giclée and 2 C-Type — which you select when you create a product
Additional finishing
- Certificates of authenticity
- Letter inserts
- Custom packaging branding
- Edition size management, for numbered and limited editions
Where the products you dropship from creativehub go
Everything you set up in creativehub can be published to your own store page, or integrated into your Shopify, Squarespace, Wix, or WooCommerce store. Orders are then automatically fulfilled and shipped globally from theprintspace facilities in the UK, Germany, and the USA.
For full details on papers, sizes, and pricing, see our dropship products page.