Can I order samples of the papers you use for dropshipping orders?

Yes — you can order paper samples for dropshipping straight from our website. It's a good way to feel the papers in person before you launch a drop or switch between paper types.

The two paper sample packs for dropshipping

There are two packs to choose from. Each costs £14.99 and contains 11 A4 prints that show off the qualities of each paper:

Photographic sample pack — biased towards C-Type and smoother Giclée papers.

— biased towards C-Type and smoother Giclée papers. Visual art sample pack — biased towards textured Giclée and cotton-rag papers.

Both let you compare how each paper handles colour, texture and tone.

Ordering and delivery

The packs ship from theprintspace and arrive within the standard delivery timeframes for your region. It's worth ordering one before you launch your first drop or commit to a larger run.

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