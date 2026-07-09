What are the shipping costs for dropshipping orders?

This article sets out the dropshipping shipping costs for our drop shipping products — what we charge you, the seller. The rate you're charged is determined by the currency of your creativehub account.

A couple of things to keep in mind:

Shipping is charged per order for print-only orders.

Framed and mounted orders are charged shipping per frame unit, by size band: five bands up to 40″ × 30″ (102 × 76 cm), then three crated bands delivered by specialist carrier — XL1 up to 40″ × 50″, XL2 up to 50″ × 60″, XL3 up to 50″ × 75″ (127 × 191 cm). Above 50″ × 75″ delivery is by quote.

For more on our delivery SLAs, read this article.

Dropshipping shipping costs: print only (cost per order)

£ denominated creativehub accounts

Print only (All sizes) Cost United Kingdom £6.45 Germany £6.45 Europe (EU) £12.50 Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Switzerland £16.75 United States £24.50 Canada £35.00 Australia, New Zealand £65.79 ROW £65.79

€ denominated creativehub accounts

Print only (All sizes) Cost United Kingdom €6.95 Germany €6.95 Europe (EU) €14.63 Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Switzerland €19.60 United States €28.67 Canada €40.95 Australia, New Zealand €76.97 ROW €76.97

Framed prints (per frame)

£ denominated creativehub accounts

Region A4 / 28x35cm A3 / 30x30cm / 30x40cm A2 / 20x45cm / 40x40cm / 40x50cm / 40x60cm A1 / 50x50cm / 60x80cm A0 / 70x100cm (up to 102 × 76 cm, 40″ × 30″) XL1 (up to 127 × 102 cm, 50″ × 40″) XL2 (up to 152 × 127 cm, 60″ × 50″) XL3 (up to 191 × 127 cm, 75″ × 50″) United Kingdom £12.50 £12.50 £14.50 £20.50 £30.00 £45.00 £65.00 £80.00 Germany £12.50 £12.50 £14.50 £20.50 £30.00 £45.00 £85.00 £110.00 Europe (EU) £22.50 £24.50 £27.50 £29.50 £65.00 £175.00 £315.00 £400.00 Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Switzerland £29.50 £29.50 £32.50 £34.90 £75.00 £245.00 £430.00 £540.00 United States £19.50 £21.75 £26.40 £31.75 £37.75 £320.00 £420.00 £520.00 Canada £35.00 £36.00 £47.00 £64.00 £68.00 £520.00 £620.00 £740.00 Australia, New Zealand £65.76 £74.25 £95.80 £151.86 £180.00 £360.00 £655.00 £830.00 ROW £65.76 £74.25 £95.80 £151.86 £180.00 £360.00 £655.00 £830.00

€ denominated creativehub accounts

Region A4 / 28x35cm A3 / 30x30cm / 30x40cm A2 / 20x45cm / 40x40cm / 40x50cm / 40x60cm A1 / 50x50cm / 60x80cm A0 / 70x100cm (up to 102 × 76 cm, 40″ × 30″) XL1 (up to 127 × 102 cm, 50″ × 40″) XL2 (up to 152 × 127 cm, 60″ × 50″) XL3 (up to 191 × 127 cm, 75″ × 50″) United Kingdom €14.63 €14.63 €16.97 €23.99 €35.10 €52.65 €76.05 €93.60 Germany €14.63 €14.63 €16.97 €23.99 €35.10 €52.65 €99.45 €128.70 Europe (EU) €26.33 €28.67 €32.18 €34.52 €76.05 €204.75 €368.55 €468.00 Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Switzerland €34.52 €34.52 €38.03 €40.83 €87.75 €286.65 €503.10 €631.80 United States €22.82 €25.45 €30.89 €37.15 €44.17 €374.40 €491.40 €608.40 Canada €40.95 €42.12 €54.99 €74.88 €79.56 €608.40 €725.40 €865.80 Australia, New Zealand €76.94 €86.87 €112.09 €177.68 €210.60 €421.20 €766.35 €971.10 ROW €76.94 €86.87 €112.09 €177.68 €210.60 €421.20 €766.35 €971.10

You can charge your customers whatever shipping rate you wish — this is configured in your website. To learn how to import our rates as shipping profiles to your website, read this article.

How sales tax (VAT) is charged

VAT is charged on the fulfilment cost by destination: UK 20%, Germany/EU 19%, EU reverse-charge where you supply a valid EU VAT number, and Rest of World 0%. A VAT invoice is issued for every order. You handle your own retail VAT on the sale you make to your customer through your store.

Delivered Duty Paid (DDP)

If you've enabled DDP for a destination country, customers won't face surprise import duties on delivery. Instead, you'll be charged import duty, GST/sales tax, and a fixed courier handling fee:

GBP: £6.24 handling fee per order

£6.24 handling fee per order EUR: €7.11 handling fee per order

€7.11 handling fee per order USD: $7.49 handling fee per order

Duty and GST vary by destination and product value, and are calculated at order time.

If you have any questions, please get in touch at info@theprintspace.co.uk.

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