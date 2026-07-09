How do I set up shipping rates on my website?

To set up shipping rates on your website, you set the customer-facing rates your buyers pay on your Settings → Fulfilment page.

Set up shipping rates per region

You can override the default delivery charges for each region — UK, Germany, EU, EEA, United States, Canada, Australia/New Zealand and Rest of World. By default, delivery is £15 for UK, EU, USA and Canada, and £39 for Rest of World, but you can change these to whatever you want to charge your customers.

Choose your strategy

Pass-through — charge customers the same as theprintspace's wholesale rate to you.

— charge customers the same as theprintspace's wholesale rate to you. Marked-up — add a margin to cover your overheads.

— add a margin to cover your overheads. Free shipping — set delivery to £0 and bake the cost into your product prices instead.

Optional: upgrade to courier

You can also turn on Upgrade to Courier for any region to move orders there onto Express Courier instead of standard tracked delivery. This is tracked, more resilient against customs issues, and required if you want to offer Delivery Duty Paid (DDP).

For the full breakdown of theprintspace's wholesale rates and detailed fulfilment settings, see the help article on how to configure fulfilment settings.

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