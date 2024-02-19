Is shipping charged per order or per item for dropshipping?

How we charge you
The shipping rates we charge you during fulfilment are applied as follows:
- Print delivery charges are per order, not per print
- Framed delivery charges are per frame, not per order
- Where print only and framed prints are combined, the logic for framed shipping applies
The rates we charge for shipping can be viewed here.
Examples
With the above in mind, here are some examples:
- If your customer places a single order for x5 prints, you will be charged a single print only delivery rate
- If your customer places a single order for x2 frames, you will be charged the sum of the delivery rate for each frame
- If your customer places a single order for x1 frames and x2 prints, you will be charged a single frame delivery rate
- If your customer places a single order for x2 frames and x2 prints, you will be charged the sum of the delivery rate for each frame