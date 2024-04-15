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Can I pre-pay my customer’s sales tax?

You can elect to pre-pay sales tax in the destination country you are shipping to. This is known as Delivery Duty Paid (DDP). This is available for 6 countries; Australia, Canada, Norway, New Zealand, Iceland and Switzerland. To learn more about the DDP rates, to see some examples and learn how they are charged on your fulfilment order, read this article.

To set up DDP, do the following:

  1. Login to your creativehub account and
  2. Navigate to ‘Art store settings’
  3. Select ‘Pre-pay delivery duties’ from the left hand side menu
  4. Activate the countries you would like DDP
Updated on 15 April 2024
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