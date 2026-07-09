What shipping carriers are used for dropshipping orders?

The shipping carriers for your dropshipping orders include both post and courier services — with fulfilment locations in the UK, Germany and the USA, we use a mix of carriers so your orders reach your customers quickly and safely. We use data on reliability, speed and cost to pick the most reliable, cost-effective option, keeping your costs down while making sure orders arrive exactly when they should.

Shipping carriers we use for dropshipping orders

Royal Mail — UK domestic and some international

— UK domestic and some international DHL — international tracked

— international tracked DHL Paket / Warenpost — Germany and the EU

— Germany and the EU UPS — heavier or higher-value international

— heavier or higher-value international USPS — US domestic

How the carrier is chosen

The system automatically selects the best carrier based on:

which fulfilment centre handles the order (UK, Germany or USA)

the destination — domestic or international, urban or remote

the size and value of the order — larger or higher-value pieces typically go via tracked courier

This routing means your orders ship from the nearest facility for the fastest delivery and lowest cost.

Tracking

Most international, courier and higher-value orders include tracking numbers in the order record. Standard postal orders follow carrier SLAs but may have limited tracking detail.

For more on our delivery SLAs, read this article.

Related articles