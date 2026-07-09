What shipping carriers are used for dropshipping orders?

The shipping carriers for your dropshipping orders include both post and courier services — with fulfilment locations in the UK, Germany and the USA, we use a mix of carriers so your orders reach your customers quickly and safely. We use data on reliability, speed and cost to pick the most reliable, cost-effective option, keeping your costs down while making sure orders arrive exactly when they should.
Shipping carriers we use for dropshipping orders
- Royal Mail — UK domestic and some international
- DHL — international tracked
- DHL Paket / Warenpost — Germany and the EU
- UPS — heavier or higher-value international
- USPS — US domestic
How the carrier is chosen
The system automatically selects the best carrier based on:
- which fulfilment centre handles the order (UK, Germany or USA)
- the destination — domestic or international, urban or remote
- the size and value of the order — larger or higher-value pieces typically go via tracked courier
This routing means your orders ship from the nearest facility for the fastest delivery and lowest cost.
Tracking
Most international, courier and higher-value orders include tracking numbers in the order record. Standard postal orders follow carrier SLAs but may have limited tracking detail.
For more on our delivery SLAs, read this article.