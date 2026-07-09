What are the SLA delivery times for dropshipping orders?

Our dropshipping delivery times and SLAs are set out below. Please note that all times are on a best-endeavour basis and refer to shipping time only — working days from dispatch.
Dropshipping delivery times by region
|Delivery region
|Days to delivery (working days)
|United Kingdom
|6–10
|Germany
|6–10
|Europe (EU)
|6–10
|Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Switzerland
|6–10
|United States
|6–10
|Canada
|6–10
|Rest of World
|6–15
Production time comes first
These SLAs cover shipping only. Production happens before dispatch, and typically takes:
- 1–5 working days for standard prints
- 5–10 working days for mounting and framing
So the total time from order to doorstep is production plus shipping combined. For example, a UK customer ordering a standard flat print would see roughly 7–15 working days in total.