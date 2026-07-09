What are the SLA delivery times for dropshipping orders?

Our dropshipping delivery times and SLAs are set out below. Please note that all times are on a best-endeavour basis and refer to shipping time only — working days from dispatch.

Dropshipping delivery times by region

Delivery region Days to delivery (working days) United Kingdom 6–10 Germany 6–10 Europe (EU) 6–10 Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Switzerland 6–10 United States 6–10 Canada 6–10 Rest of World 6–15

Production time comes first

These SLAs cover shipping only. Production happens before dispatch, and typically takes:

1–5 working days for standard prints

5–10 working days for mounting and framing

So the total time from order to doorstep is production plus shipping combined. For example, a UK customer ordering a standard flat print would see roughly 7–15 working days in total.

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