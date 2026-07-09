What are creativehub’s dropshipping fulfilment costs?

creativehub’s dropshipping fulfilment costs are the only charges you pay — there's no platform fee, and you only pay when an order sells. The fulfilment cost covers the print, any framing or mounting, and shipping to your customer.

What affects your dropshipping fulfilment costs

Fulfilment costs vary by:

Print size — larger prints cost more to produce.

— larger prints cost more to produce. Paper choice — different papers have different costs.

— different papers have different costs. Framing or mounting — where you've added those to the product.

— where you've added those to the product. Destination — shipping rates differ by region.

Where to see the exact cost

To see the exact fulfilment cost for a specific print, paper, size and destination, check the Recommended print sizes & pricing card in your product editor. It breaks costs down into Print Cost, Frame Cost, add-ons and Avg. Delivery Cost columns.

Sales tax (VAT)

We charge VAT on the fulfilment cost according to the shipping destination: UK 20%, Germany/EU 19%, EU reverse-charge where you provide a valid EU VAT number, and Rest of World 0%. A VAT invoice is issued for every order. You are responsible for handling your own retail VAT via your store.

For the full current pricing across all papers, sizes, frames and shipping destinations, visit our pricing page if you're in the UK.

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