Where can I find tracking numbers for my drop ship orders?

Tracking numbers for drop ship orders are added to your order records automatically once an order is dispatched. Here's where to find them.

Where to find tracking numbers for drop ship orders

Go to Orders in the left menu

in the left menu Click the order you want to track

Open the Status card — once your order has been dispatched, a tracking link will appear there

Tracking depends on the carrier

Tracked carriers (most international, all courier, and higher-value orders) include tracking numbers in the order record

Postal orders don't include detailed tracking but follow standard carrier SLAs

If you don't see a tracking number yet, the order may still be in production — it will appear once it's dispatched.

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