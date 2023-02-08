How long does it take for the print sales I make to appear in my creativehub account?

Your dropshipping orders will reach our system the day after you receive them on your store. This is why:

On a given day, all orders you make are sent to our production system after midnight of that day. This means if you have sold 10 products from your website on May 2nd, all those orders will be sent to our production system after midnight of May 2nd. The same process will take place even if you have sold only 1 product on a given day.

This process helps the grouping of the multiple orders into one debit for fulfilment costs, so that the seller is charged only once per day.

Learn how to view your drop shipping orders in creativehub here.