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Where do I see a list of dropship fulfilment orders for my website?

Contents

All your dropship fulfilment orders live in one place in creativehub: Orders & Invoices in the sidebar (`/orders`).

What the dropship fulfilment orders list shows

This page lists every order placed through your store or stores, including:

  • Order status and payment status
  • Production branch and delivery method
  • Due date and dispatch date
  • Tracking links, once they're available

Opening an individual order

Click any order to open its detail page and see the full breakdown: status, delivery address, items with costs, and totals. If an invoice exists for the order, you can view it there too.

Updated on 9 July 2026
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