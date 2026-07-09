Where do I see a list of dropship fulfilment orders for my website?

All your dropship fulfilment orders live in one place in creativehub: Orders & Invoices in the sidebar (`/orders`).
What the dropship fulfilment orders list shows
This page lists every order placed through your store or stores, including:
- Order status and payment status
- Production branch and delivery method
- Due date and dispatch date
- Tracking links, once they're available
Opening an individual order
Click any order to open its detail page and see the full breakdown: status, delivery address, items with costs, and totals. If an invoice exists for the order, you can view it there too.