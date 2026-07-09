Where do I see a list of dropship fulfilment orders for my website?

All your dropship fulfilment orders live in one place in creativehub: Orders & Invoices in the sidebar (`/orders`).

What the dropship fulfilment orders list shows

This page lists every order placed through your store or stores, including:

Order status and payment status

Production branch and delivery method

Due date and dispatch date

Tracking links, once they're available

Opening an individual order

Click any order to open its detail page and see the full breakdown: status, delivery address, items with costs, and totals. If an invoice exists for the order, you can view it there too.

Related articles