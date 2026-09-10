How do I pay for the drop shipping fulfilment costs?

Your drop shipping fulfilment costs are charged to a payment card you have saved on your account whenever a customer buys from your drop.
How it works
- Your customer pays you the retail price through your store (Shopify, and similar).
- The order flows to theprintspace to be printed and shipped.
- theprintspace charges your saved card for the fulfilment cost — print, framing, shipping and any add-ons.
- You keep the profit — the difference between what the customer paid and the fulfilment cost.
Paying your drop shipping fulfilment costs by card
- Go to Settings → Financial and find the Card on file section.
- Make sure a valid payment card is saved there.
Without a valid card, fulfilment will fail when an order tries to charge, and the order will be delayed.
If you are still unsure, please get in touch — one of our friendly team will help.