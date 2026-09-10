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How do I pay for the drop shipping fulfilment costs?

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Your drop shipping fulfilment costs are charged to a payment card you have saved on your account whenever a customer buys from your drop.

How it works

  • Your customer pays you the retail price through your store (Shopify, and similar).
  • The order flows to theprintspace to be printed and shipped.
  • theprintspace charges your saved card for the fulfilment cost — print, framing, shipping and any add-ons.
  • You keep the profit — the difference between what the customer paid and the fulfilment cost.

Paying your drop shipping fulfilment costs by card

  • Go to Settings → Financial and find the Card on file section.
  • Make sure a valid payment card is saved there.

Without a valid card, fulfilment will fail when an order tries to charge, and the order will be delayed.

If you are still unsure, please get in touch — one of our friendly team will help.

Updated on 10 September 2026
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