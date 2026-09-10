How do I pay for the drop shipping fulfilment costs?

Your drop shipping fulfilment costs are charged to a payment card you have saved on your account whenever a customer buys from your drop.

How it works

Your customer pays you the retail price through your store (Shopify, and similar).

The order flows to theprintspace to be printed and shipped.

theprintspace charges your saved card for the fulfilment cost — print, framing, shipping and any add-ons.

You keep the profit — the difference between what the customer paid and the fulfilment cost.

Paying your drop shipping fulfilment costs by card

Go to Settings → Financial and find the Card on file section.

and find the section. Make sure a valid payment card is saved there.

Without a valid card, fulfilment will fail when an order tries to charge, and the order will be delayed.

If you are still unsure, please get in touch — one of our friendly team will help.

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