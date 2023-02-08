Can I place a drop shipping test order on creativehub?

Our dropshipping software currently doesn’t offer the functionality to place test orders. If your place an order as a ‘test’ we treat it as a normal order and charge you for the production and fulfilment costs.
If you want to place a test order to check the fulfilment process on creativehub, we suggest you do it with a low-cost dummy product. Here is how you can do that:
- Set up a product in creativehub with minimum size and price possible
- Import that product from creativehub to your website
- Make shipping free on your store
- Place an order on your website for this product
This will allow you to test the order process at minimum costs (production cost + shipping fee).