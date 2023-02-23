How to show your work – free digital book

‘How to show your work’ is a free book packed full of practical advice on how to progress your art career.

Learn how to get publicity, curate your work, contact publishers and galleries and think in a strategic way to build your career.

Everything is highly researched and based on data, or advice from leading industry experts. Perfect whether you are just starting out or you are looking to level up.

Inside you’ll get 9 case studies with industry experts to give you the best practical advice!

Download the book

164 pages of practical advice!

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