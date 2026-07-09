How are my drop shipping orders packaged?

Your drop shipping orders are packaged to clear guides, so you get consistent results for your customers' art prints every time. A few things shape how an order is packed: the size of the print, whether it includes limited edition certificates or custom inserts, and your branding.

How each drop shipping order is packaged

Orders are packaged based on size and format:

Small prints (up to 20″ × 16″ in the UK, or 12″ × 17″ in Germany and the Rest of World) — sent flat in an envelope .

(up to 20″ × 16″ in the UK, or 12″ × 17″ in Germany and the Rest of World) — sent . Larger prints — sent rolled in a tube .

— sent . Mounted and framed pieces — up to 40″ × 30″ by postage or courier, depending on the order details; larger pieces, up to 50″ × 75″, crated for a specialist carrier.

If a print arrives damaged

theprintspace will replace it — just send us images or video of the damage for the shipping insurance claim.

For full detail, see our drop shipping packaging guides.

Related articles