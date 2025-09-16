Does theprintspace produce my print-on-demand orders in-house?

The short answer is yes. This is the reason we can guarantee the quality and colour consistency for you.

Your print orders are produced using our award winning in-house fine art printing service, theprintspace. We have production facilities in three locations:



London, UK for the UK & Ireland.

Dusseldorf, Germany to serve the whole of Europe, and the world.

Brooklyn, NYC to serve North America.

We own our own production and we ship globally, guaranteeing the highest quality wherever you or your customers are located. This is why we are able to offer the best delivery costs and time for our drop shipping service.

All orders are printed on-demand, and despatched within 2-5 working days to anywhere in the world. From time of dispatch delivery time may vary depending on the shipping destination.

theprintpspace is Europe’s leading professional fine art & photographic printers. You can learn more about our services here.

Our customer service is also exceptional, with a Trustpilot rating of 4.9 out of 5, from over 10,000 reviews. You can read them here.