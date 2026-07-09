Where do I find the tracking number for my print orders?

You can find the tracking number for print orders on the Order Detail page. Here's how.
Find your tracking number for print orders
- Go to Orders in the left menu.
- Click on the order you want to track.
- Open the Status card. Once your order has been dispatched, the tracking link appears there.
Orders without tracking
Not all orders include tracking:
- Postal orders follow standard carrier SLAs but don't have detailed tracking numbers.
- Tracked couriers (used for most international and all higher-value orders) show a tracking link once dispatch happens.
If you don't see a tracking number yet, your order may still be in production. Check back once the status changes to "Dispatched".
If you're still unsure, please get in touch at info@theprintspace.co.uk — one of our friendly team will help.