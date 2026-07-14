Where do I find a list of my print orders and invoices

You can view a list of your print orders and invoices from your creativehub account. This article covers web orders you place directly through order.creativehub.io — for dropshipping orders, see the dedicated article.

Where to find your print orders and invoices

Log into order.creativehub.io and open Orders & Invoices in the sidebar. It has two tabs:

Orders — every individual order you've received. Click any order to see its details: status, delivery address, items, costs, and a link to its invoice.

— every individual order you've received. Click any order to see its details: status, delivery address, items, costs, and a link to its invoice. Invoices — the grouped daily invoices that each print branch bills you for fulfilling those orders. Click any invoice to see the billing breakdown, payment status, and the orders included in it.

Updating your billing address

To update your billing address for future orders, click billing in the left-hand menu, then edit Invoice details.

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