Where do I find the invoice for drop shipping orders in creativehub?

Your invoice for drop shipping orders lives in creativehub as a merchant billing rollup from theprintspace. Each one groups together all the orders a single print branch fulfilled for you over a billing period (typically one day), whether they came from a print drop, your store page, or any other sales channel.

Finding your invoice for drop shipping orders

Open Orders & Invoices in the sidebar and select the Invoices tab. This shows the full list of all your invoices. Use the date filter to narrow to a specific billing period if you need to. Click any invoice row to open it and see the orders it contains, including which ones came from drops.

Reaching an invoice from an order

You can also open an invoice from an individual order. Open the order detail, and if the order has been invoiced, click the View invoice button.

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