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Are my print orders sent flat in envelopes, or in tubes?

Do prints get sent out in envelopes, i.e. flat or rolled in tubes? There are a few factors that influence this such as volume of prints, paper type and size, so we cannot provide a 100% definitive break point.

However, as a general rule the following applies to ensure items are shipped in the most appropriate and safe manner based on their size and shipping duration:

Sent flat in Envelope
UK DeliveryGermany DeliveryROW deliveryUSA & Canada delivery
Up to 42cm (A3) on the long edgeUp to 42cm (A3) on the long edgeUp to 42cm (A3) on the long edgeUnder 12″x16″
Sent rolled in tube
UK DeliveryGermany DeliveryROW deliveryUSA & Canada delivery
Above 42cm on the long edgeAbove 42cm on the long edgeAbove 42cm on the long edge12″x16″ and above
Updated on 28 May 2024
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