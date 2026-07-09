How do I edit/add/delete delivery addresses?

You manage your delivery addresses in Settings → Address Book, where you can add, edit or delete the addresses you use when ordering prints.

Add a new address

Open Settings and find the Address Book card. Click Add Address. Set a label (for example Home, Studio or Gallery). Fill in the address details — the autocomplete will suggest valid addresses as you type. Click Save Address.

Edit an address

Click the pencil icon next to the address to fix a typo or update its label.

Delete an address

Click the trash icon next to the address to remove it.

Save an address at checkout

You can also save an address while placing an order: after confirming a new delivery address, click Save address and give it a nickname.

Good to know

If you delete an address, any past orders that used it keep that address in their order history — deleting only affects the quick-pick options for future orders.

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