Collecting orders at our London studio

Packaging advice and production time information for customers collecting an online print order from our London studio.

Collecting your order

For print order collection from our London studio, we aim to have your prints ready within 24 hours* from the time you placed the order.

If you are collecting your prints we advise that you bring a tube or envelope.

Alternatively, you can purchase an envelope or tube for a small fee at reception.This is how we keep our prices as low as possible and encourage recycling.

*Printing lead times can very depending on the quantity and size of prints.