How does creativehub account currency work and can I change my currency?

Your creativehub account currency is set automatically from your billing country, and creativehub supports three currencies: GBP (£), EUR (€) and USD ($). Your account is assigned one of these based on your billing country, which you set in Settings → Financial. When you pick a country, the system automatically resolves it to a currency — you don't choose the currency directly, only the country.

How your creativehub account currency is assigned by billing country

Currency Billing country USD ($) USA EUR (€) EU & EEA countries/states GBP (£) UK, Canada and everywhere not mentioned above

Your billing country is saved when you first create your account (you're asked for it during sign-up), and you can update it later via your main account settings.

What your billing country affects

Your billing country drives:

The currency theprintspace invoices you in for all fulfilment costs — print, frame, certificates, letters, packaging and shipping.

for all fulfilment costs — print, frame, certificates, letters, packaging and shipping. The tax rules applied to those invoices.

It does not affect the currency you charge your customers — that's set separately in your store admin (for example Shopify or Squarespace).

An important note on invoices

The billing country saved in your account is reflected on all invoices, for both print orders and dropshipping orders. If you select a billing country in order to force the currency rule for that country, we cannot provide an invoice showing a different billing country to the one saved in your account.

For example, if you set your billing country to the United States in order to have your account currency in USD, but for billing purposes you're based in a different country, your invoices will still state the United States as the billing country. This cannot be changed, and we cannot provide edited invoices. It's your responsibility to ensure your billing information is correct.

If you change your billing country later

If you change your country after you've already created drops or products, they stay in their original currency, and an amber banner will appear to flag this. The only way to re-price them in a new currency is to recreate them.

Your residency country is separate — it determines where payouts to you settle, and it can differ from your billing country (for example, if you trade through a company registered elsewhere).

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