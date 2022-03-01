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creativehub accounts and referral scheme
creativehub accounts and referral scheme
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FAQs
Creativehub account settings
How do I change my account email address?
How does creativehub account currency work and can I change my currency?
My account has been deleted, can I recover it?
How much storage does my creativehub account have?
Why have my files been removed from my account?
How do I change my account language settings?
Why have my files been deleted from my account?
Customer referral scheme
Where can I see how much print credit I have?
How do I redeem my print credit?
Why do you charge me even when I have enough print credit for the whole order?
Why didn’t I receive any print credit for a referral?
Does print credit expire?
How can I refer someone to theprintspace?
What benefits does the referral scheme have?
Does the referral scheme work with different currencies?
How can I earn referral print credit?
Creativehub subscriptions
How do I upgrade my creativehub subscription plan?
If I downgrade my storage do I get a refund for the remaining period I have already paid for?
How often do you charge me for my creativehub subscription plan?
How do I change the payment method I use for my subscription plan?
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