If I downgrade my storage do I get a refund for the remaining period I have already paid for?

Can I get a refund for my remaining storage?

You will not receive a refund when you downgrade your storage plan.

You will stay on your current plan until the end of your billing period. After this period, your new plan will become active. Please ensure your storage utilization is within the limits of your new plan before the change date.

Still have a question about your storage?

Get in touch with our team here or click on the chat-icon in the bottom right of the page to start a conversation with one of our team members.