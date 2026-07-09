How do I change my account email address?

You can change your account email address in a few steps from your settings.

Steps to change your account email

Go to Settings → Account → Profile .

. Type the new email address into Email Address .

. Click Update Email.

You'll receive a confirmation link at your new email address, and your email only changes once you click that link.

The Update Email button stays disabled until the address you enter is different from your current one.

Still need help?

If you're still unsure, please get in touch at info@theprintspace.co.uk — one of our friendly team will help.

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