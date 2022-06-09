How do I redeem my print credit?

Find out how you can redeem your print credit:

Print credits can be redeemed against print orders.

Print credits do not have monetary value and cannot be transferred or redeemed for a different service.

In your order, we will automatically apply any outstanding print credit you have earned.

Please note: We do not fully offset the printing cost with the credit.

There will be a small amount to pay on each printing order even if the credit you have exceeds the cost of the order.

You can find out more about this here.