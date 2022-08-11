What benefits does the referral scheme have?

How does it work?

In addition to receiving print credit, every time you refer someone and they spend more than £25, we fund the World Land Trust to protect 25m2 of wild natural habitat on your behalf.

This can be tracked on your referrals page as well as on your dashboard, and you can see the location of the land you have helped to protect.

The World Land Trust themselves fund local conservation groups to buy natural habitat and protect it, and also assist with providing local employment by training local people to become park rangers and conservation workers on the land.

To qualify for this, someone must use your unique referral code at the checkout for their very first purchase, or they created a creativehub account after you shared files or projects with them.

The World Land Trust

To learn more about the World Land trust and their work, click here.