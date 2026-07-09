How much storage does my creativehub account have?

Your free creativehub account storage includes an image allowance for the artwork you upload, so you can keep a working library of files for ordering and selling.

If you're approaching your creativehub account storage limit

If you ever get close to your allowance, you have a couple of options:

Delete images you no longer need to free up space — this is the simplest fix.

to free up space — this is the simplest fix. Get in touch with support at info@theprintspace.co.uk if you need more room. The team can advise on your account.

Good to know

Files you've soft-deleted (removed but still recoverable) don't count towards your allowance.

(removed but still recoverable) don't count towards your allowance. Keeping your library tidy — clearing out duplicates and old test uploads — keeps you comfortably within the limit.

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