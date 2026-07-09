How much storage does my creativehub account have?

Your free creativehub account storage includes an image allowance for the artwork you upload, so you can keep a working library of files for ordering and selling.
If you're approaching your creativehub account storage limit
If you ever get close to your allowance, you have a couple of options:
- Delete images you no longer need to free up space — this is the simplest fix.
- Get in touch with support at info@theprintspace.co.uk if you need more room. The team can advise on your account.
Good to know
- Files you've soft-deleted (removed but still recoverable) don't count towards your allowance.
- Keeping your library tidy — clearing out duplicates and old test uploads — keeps you comfortably within the limit.