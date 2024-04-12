What are the product details of the pre-made frames for dropshipping?

Frame brand

The brand used for our pre-made drop shipping frames is Nielsen Quadrum. For an overview of the frames we offer watch the below video.

Wood Materials

Quadrum picture frames are made in Germany from FSC®-certified wood. The wood comes from sustainably managed forests that meet the criteria of the Forest Stewardship Council. The Oak frames are solid wood from FSC®-certified sources with an Oak veneer

Glass materials

The majority of the frame windows are made of edge-ground float glass with a UV filter of approx 45%. For the extra large sizes of A1, 60x80cm and 70x100cm we use a very high quality 3mm clear acrylic to prevent damage during transit. The frames are also equipped with an acid-free insert and a sturdy rear panel.

Frame colours

The colours offered are ‘white’ ‘black’ & ‘oak’

You can preview these colour options on our website here. Note that the previews are of A size frames but the finish is identical for all sizes & aspect ratios we offer. Learn about those here.

Frame dimensions

We offer pre-made frames for dropshipping in 12 sizes across the most common aspect ratios such as A size, 1:1, 2:3, 3:4, 4:5, 5:7. Learn more about these and the costs for each size here.

For each of these sizes, the dimensions of the wood moulding is the same. These dimensions are 25mm in depth, 16mm width

Hanging fixtures

The hanging type fixture on the reverse panel is ‘Nail hanging’. A size frames are equipped with hangers in portrait and landscape format. Here is how the fixture looks on the reverse of the frame: