How to manually order dropshipping products in creativehub

As well as fulfilling sales automatically from a connected store, you can place a manual order in creativehub and have it shipped to any address you choose. It's useful for personal copies, gifts, samples, or selling directly to a customer — and you don't need a connected store to do it.

How to place a manual order

Open the product you want to order from the Products page, then choose Create manual order. Set the size, paper and any finishing options, enter the delivery address, and place the order. theprintspace then prints, frames and ships it directly, just like an automatic store order.

Options you can include

Your manual orders can carry the same options as your online products, including:

Premade framing

Limited edition certificates

Signatures and edition numbers on prints

A custom insert or letter to the buyer

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