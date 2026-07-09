What charges are included in the ‘Your cost’ field?

The ‘Your cost’ field shown in the cart when you place a manual order is the combined wholesale fulfilment cost you pay to theprintspace, not the retail price your own customers see.

What the ‘Your cost’ field covers

Production — the print itself, plus any framing.

— the print itself, plus any framing. Delivery — shipping to the destination country.

— shipping to the destination country. Add-ons — certificate of authenticity, custom letter inserts and branded packaging, where your product has them.

— certificate of authenticity, custom letter inserts and branded packaging, where your product has them. Sales tax (VAT) — theprintspace charges VAT on the fulfilment cost based on the delivery destination: UK 20%, Germany/EU 19%, EU reverse-charge where you provide a valid EU VAT number, and Rest of World 0%. A VAT invoice is issued for every order. Any retail VAT you charge your own customers is handled separately in your store.

— theprintspace charges VAT on the fulfilment cost based on the delivery destination: UK 20%, Germany/EU 19%, EU reverse-charge where you provide a valid EU VAT number, and Rest of World 0%. A VAT invoice is issued for every order. Any retail VAT you charge your own customers is handled separately in your store. Import duties (DDP) — for destinations where you have Delivered Duty Paid enabled, duties, GST and handling fees are included, so the recipient pays nothing on arrival.

How the figure is worked out

Once you set a delivery country, the app fetches a live quote from the production system, so the figure shown is the real charge for that order.

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