How to sell art online with Shopify?

To sell art online with Shopify, you can set up your Shopify website to drop ship art prints through creativehub's art print dropshipping service by following these steps.

Steps to sell art online with Shopify

Create a creativehub account and connect your Shopify store — this is the one required step before you can publish anything.

and connect your Shopify store — this is the one required step before you can publish anything. Create fine-art print products in creativehub:

in creativehub: Go to Sell Art → Create Products on the sidebar.

on the sidebar. Choose your papers, framing options, frame colours, borders, edition sizes and finishes (signatures, numbering, certificates of authenticity and letter inserts).

Set your selling prices and edition details.

Publish to Shopify — creativehub automatically imports your products into your Shopify store with the correct SKUs so orders can be fulfilled.

— creativehub automatically imports your products into your Shopify store with the correct SKUs so orders can be fulfilled. Add a payment card to your creativehub account (required to fulfil orders). When you sell a print, the customer pays you the full amount, and we debit you separately for the production and shipping costs.

to your creativehub account (required to fulfil orders). When you sell a print, the customer pays you the full amount, and we debit you separately for the production and shipping costs. Add branding — upload your logo, signature and packing branding to improve the unboxing experience.

— upload your logo, signature and packing branding to improve the unboxing experience. Market your prints — use Shopify's tools and your own channels to drive traffic and sales.

Alternatively, run a print drop

To maximise sales, you can run a time-limited print drop (Shopify only) with a countdown sale page. Go to Sell Art → Create Drops and the wizard will generate the products and a store page for you automatically.

Every order is then printed, framed and dispatched by theprintspace from facilities in the UK, Germany and the United States.

Related articles