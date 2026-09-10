Overview of drop shipping with theprintspace using creativehub

Drop shipping with theprintspace lets artists create fine-art print products in creativehub and sell them online with automatic fulfilment. We've connected our print-on-demand system with the leading e-commerce platforms, so you can sell art prints through your store and, when a sale is made, we handle production and fulfilment, shipping the order direct to your customer.

What you can create and sell

Fine-art prints — Giclée and C-Type prints across 11 papers and canvas.

— Giclée and C-Type prints across 11 papers and canvas. Framed and mounted products — pre-made and bespoke framing options.

— pre-made and bespoke framing options. Customisable editions — choose paper, frame colour, mount, borders, edition size, certificates of authenticity, and packaging branding.

How you sell

You have two main routes:

Your own store — import products into Shopify, Squarespace, Wix or WooCommerce and manage them yourself. You set prices, descriptions and store design.

— import products into Shopify, Squarespace, Wix or WooCommerce and manage them yourself. You set prices, descriptions and store design. Generated store page — creativehub creates a simple branded store page for you to share.

You can also run print drops — time-limited countdown sale pages (Shopify only) to build urgency and maximise sales.

Order fulfilment with drop shipping

Once you've made a sale in your store, we handle all the logistics that follow. Every order is automatically printed, framed (if applicable) and dispatched by theprintspace from facilities in the UK, Germany, and the USA, shipping worldwide. We include a certificate of authenticity printed with your signature. That frees up your time to make more art and focus on marketing your store.

What you manage

Product creation, pricing and SKUs

Order and invoice management

Payment card details

Connecting your store account

theprintspace handles the rest: printing, quality control, framing, packaging and global shipping.

Start selling with creativehub

Getting started is simple. Follow the per-platform guides below:

Start selling on Shopify in 7 steps

Start selling on Squarespace in 7 steps

Start selling on WooCommerce in 7 steps

Start selling on WIX in 7 steps

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