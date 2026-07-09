Drop ship art prints with WooCommerce & creativehub

This guide walks you through how to drop ship art prints with WooCommerce and creativehub, step by step. theprintspace fulfils every order — printed, framed (if chosen) and shipped globally from facilities in the UK, Germany and the USA.

Step 1: Sign up for your free creativehub account

Sign up for your free creativehub account. If you already have an account, simply login.

Step 2: Create your print products in creativehub

Go to the Sell Art section of the creativehub sidebar and choose Create Products .

section of the creativehub sidebar and choose . Design your print products — choose papers, framing, mounting, edition sizes, certificates and packaging. Follow the quick tutorial to apply your settings, prices and sizes.

Step 3: Connect WooCommerce to your WordPress site

Head to WooCommerce to create your store. Note that WooCommerce uses WordPress, so if you use WordPress, connect WooCommerce.

Step 4: Connect creativehub & WooCommerce

Navigate back to your creativehub account.

Access your main setting menu by clicking your name/avatar in the top right.

Choose 'Art store settings' from the drop down.

Select 'Integrations' from the left hand side menu options.

Copy and paste your WooCommerce/WordPress URL into the empty grey field, then click connect.

Click 'Connect' to open a WooCommerce page where you are asked if you would like to connect your store with creativehub. Authorise this connection.

Once connected, you'll be auto directed back to your creativehub account. Notice WooCommerce now displays as connected.

Step 5: Import creativehub products to your WooCommerce store

Once your prints are priced (step 2), these will be listed in your creativehub account in the 'Product list'.

This is located in 'Art store settings' > 'Product list'.

Next, click 'Import all' if you wish to push all your products to WooCommerce. Alternatively, import products individually.

Your imported products can be found in your WooCommerce/WordPress account by selecting 'Products' from the main menu.

To list your product for sale, click the product name, then click 'Publish'.

Step 6: Add a payment card to enable order fulfilment

When you sell a print in your WooCommerce/WordPress store, the customer pays you the full amount via your chosen payment method (this is configured in WooCommerce main settings). We then debit you separately for the production & shipping costs. You'll need to add a bank card to your creativehub account for us to be able to take this payment.

To do this, click your profile icon in the top right of the page and select 'Art store settings' from the drop down options, then click 'Payment settings' on the left hand side menu.

Step 7: Drive traffic to your new store

Now you're all set up to drop ship art prints with WooCommerce. When a print sells, we'll handle fulfilment and ship direct to your customer. From here, it's time to think about driving traffic to your new online store.

If you're still unsure, please get in touch at info@theprintspace.co.uk — one of our friendly team will help.

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