Drop ship art prints with WIX & creativehub

You can dropship art prints with Wix by connecting your Wix store to creativehub and having theprintspace fulfil orders automatically. You control pricing, descriptions and store layout in Wix, creativehub handles product setup, and theprintspace handles production and shipping worldwide from its UK, Germany or US facilities.

The steps below walk you through how to dropship art prints with Wix and creativehub.

Step 1: Sign up to creativehub to dropship art prints with Wix

Sign up for a free creativehub account, or log in if you already have one. You can log in to the Sell app at sell.creativehub.io.

Step 2: Upload your files and set up your products

In the Sell Art sidebar, select Create Products .

sidebar, select . Follow the product creation flow to set up your first print edition, choosing papers, framing, mounts, edition sizes, certificates and packaging.

Step 3: Create your website on Wix

Visit Wix, choose your subscription plan and create your website. Note that you need 'Wix Stores' to offer e-commerce. You can design your website using design templates, or build it from scratch.

Step 4: Install the creativehub app in Wix

In creativehub, open the dropdown menu under your name.

Click 'Art store settings'.

Click 'Integrations' from the left-hand options.

Click 'Connect' next to the Wix integration.

Follow the connection steps to link your accounts.

Step 5: Import products from creativehub to Wix

Once you've set up all your products in creativehub (Step 2), you'll find them in the 'Product list' section of your account. To get there and import them:

Click your name or profile icon in the top right.

Select 'Art store settings' from the dropdown.

Choose 'Product list' from the left-hand menu.

Click 'Import all' to import every product to Wix, or import products individually.

In the popup, select the product details you'd like us to import to your website alongside the product. You can find more information about these import options here.

Once the import is complete, you'll see the date in the 'Last imported' column.

Find the imported products in your Wix account under 'Store Products' > 'Products'.

To list a product for sale, select it using the tick feature and set its visibility to 'Visible'.

Step 6: Add a payment card to enable order fulfilment

When you sell a print product on your Wix website, your customer completes the transaction on your website and pays you for the product in full. The payment method for this is configured in your Wix account settings.

After we receive the order, we debit you via a separate transaction for the fulfilment costs (production and shipping). You can read more about the shipping costs in this article.

To let us debit those fulfilment costs, you need to add a payment card in your creativehub account:

Click your profile icon in the top right of the page.

Select 'Art store settings' from the dropdown.

Add your payment card details in the billing/payment section.

Once your card is added, theprintspace will automatically print, frame and ship every order placed on your Wix store.

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