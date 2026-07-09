How to sell art online with Squarespace?

You can sell art online with Squarespace using creativehub, with theprintspace handling printing, framing and worldwide dispatch. Here's how to set it up.

Setting up your Squarespace store to sell art online

Create your print products in the creativehub Sell app at sell.creativehub.io. Choose your papers, framing, edition sizes, certificates and other options for each artwork. Connect your Squarespace store to creativehub. During or after product creation, you'll be prompted to authenticate and link your Squarespace account so creativehub can push your products there. Import your products into Squarespace. Once connected, your print products sync to your Squarespace store with all their details — images, sizes, prices and SKUs. Set your retail prices in Squarespace. You choose the selling price. theprintspace charges you only the fulfilment cost (printing, framing and shipping) when an order sells, and you keep the difference as profit. Manage your orders. When customers buy through your Squarespace store, orders are sent automatically to theprintspace for printing, framing and worldwide dispatch.

What it costs

There are no upfront or monthly fees to use creativehub — you only pay fulfilment costs on the sales you actually make.

If you need a hand with the Squarespace connection, please get in touch at info@theprintspace.co.uk — one of our friendly team will help.

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