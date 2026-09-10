What product details import to my store?

When you publish a print product from creativehub, the product details that import to your store — Shopify, Squarespace, Wix or WooCommerce — are linked by your product's SKU. Here's what syncs across.

Product information that imports to your store

Title and artwork description.

Images (the product preview shots).

Variants (the size and framing options you've created).

Prices (the retail prices you've set for each variant).

Edition sizes (limited or open counts per variant).

Fulfilment details

Delivery and shipping costs, which theprintspace calculates and displays per variant.

All print specifications — paper, borders, mount, signature, numbering, certificate of authenticity and letter insert.

What you control in your store

The product listing itself lives on your store platform, so you control its visibility, description text, tags, categories and any store-specific settings there. If you update print specs in creativehub (such as changing the paper or adding a frame option), you'll need to re-import the product for your store to reflect those changes.

The SKU must stay intact. If you change it, the connection breaks and orders won't fulfil automatically.

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