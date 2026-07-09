What file types can I print my art from?

You can upload and print your art from three accepted file types for printing.

Accepted file types for printing

JPEG — at maximum quality 12, Baseline Standard format

— at maximum quality 12, Baseline Standard format TIFF — flattened, with no layers

— flattened, with no layers PNG

For best results and the fastest upload, we recommend JPEG at quality 12.

File requirements

Whichever type you choose, your files should be:

300 PPI (pixels per inch) at your final print size

at your final print size 8-bit colour

between 10MB and 250MB in file size

If your file is too small for the print size you want, the system will warn you. You can then either reduce the print size or supply a higher-resolution master file.

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