How to order online – creativehub users

creativehub has two apps, depending on what you want to do:
- Looking to order a print, or not looking to sell your prints? Go to order.creativehub.io.
- Looking to sell prints? Go to sell.creativehub.io.
Ordering a print for yourself
If you're a creativehub user who wants to order fine-art prints for yourself, use the theprintspace ordering app at order.creativehub.io — you can sign in with the same login you use for selling. There you can:
- Upload an image of your own artwork
- Choose size, paper, borders and optional framing or mounting
- Place and pay for your order
- Have it printed, framed and dispatched by theprintspace
The ordering app is for buying prints for yourself; the selling app is for creating products to sell to others.