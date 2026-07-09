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How to order online – creativehub users

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creativehub has two apps, depending on what you want to do:

Ordering a print for yourself

If you're a creativehub user who wants to order fine-art prints for yourself, use the theprintspace ordering app at order.creativehub.io — you can sign in with the same login you use for selling. There you can:

  • Upload an image of your own artwork
  • Choose size, paper, borders and optional framing or mounting
  • Place and pay for your order
  • Have it printed, framed and dispatched by theprintspace

The ordering app is for buying prints for yourself; the selling app is for creating products to sell to others.

Updated on 9 July 2026
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