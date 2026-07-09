How to order online – creativehub users

creativehub has two apps, depending on what you want to do:

Looking to order a print, or not looking to sell your prints? Go to order.creativehub.io .

Go to . Looking to sell prints? Go to sell.creativehub.io.

Ordering a print for yourself

If you're a creativehub user who wants to order fine-art prints for yourself, use the theprintspace ordering app at order.creativehub.io — you can sign in with the same login you use for selling. There you can:

Upload an image of your own artwork

Choose size, paper, borders and optional framing or mounting

Place and pay for your order

Have it printed, framed and dispatched by theprintspace

The ordering app is for buying prints for yourself; the selling app is for creating products to sell to others.

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