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What are your delivery costs for prints, mounts or frames?

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Our delivery costs for prints, mounts and frames depend on what you're ordering. Here are the current rates.

Delivery costs for print-only orders

Charged per order at flat rates, regardless of print size:

Destination GBP EUR
UK / Germany £6.45 €6.95
EU £12.50 €14.63
US £24.50 €28.67
Australia / New Zealand / Rest of World £65.79 €76.97

Mounted and framed orders

  • Up to 40″ × 30″ (102 × 76 cm) — postage or courier, priced per frame by size band and destination.
  • Above 40″ × 30″, up to 50″ × 75″ (127 × 191 cm) — crated and delivered by specialist carrier, priced at checkout in three bands: up to 40″ × 50″, up to 50″ × 60″ and up to 50″ × 75″.
  • Above 50″ × 75″ — by quote.

Framed and mounted orders ship per frame unit; the current price for every band and destination is on our pricing page (Dropshipping → Delivery).

For full current pricing and any updates, see our pricing page.

If you have any questions about delivery, please get in touch at info@theprintspace.co.uk — one of our friendly team will help.

Updated on 9 July 2026
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