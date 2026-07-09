What are your delivery costs for prints, mounts or frames?

Our delivery costs for prints, mounts and frames depend on what you're ordering. Here are the current rates.

Delivery costs for print-only orders

Charged per order at flat rates, regardless of print size:

Destination GBP EUR UK / Germany £6.45 €6.95 EU £12.50 €14.63 US £24.50 €28.67 Australia / New Zealand / Rest of World £65.79 €76.97

Mounted and framed orders

Up to 40″ × 30″ (102 × 76 cm) — postage or courier, priced per frame by size band and destination.

— postage or courier, priced per frame by size band and destination. Above 40″ × 30″, up to 50″ × 75″ (127 × 191 cm) — crated and delivered by specialist carrier, priced at checkout in three bands: up to 40″ × 50″, up to 50″ × 60″ and up to 50″ × 75″.

— crated and delivered by specialist carrier, priced at checkout in three bands: up to 40″ × 50″, up to 50″ × 60″ and up to 50″ × 75″. Above 50″ × 75″ — by quote.

Framed and mounted orders ship per frame unit; the current price for every band and destination is on our pricing page (Dropshipping → Delivery).

For full current pricing and any updates, see our pricing page.

If you have any questions about delivery, please get in touch at info@theprintspace.co.uk — one of our friendly team will help.

Related articles