Here are the production turnaround times for C-Type and Giclée printing, mounting and framing orders.

At theprintspace, we offer a diverse range of archival prints, mounts and bespoke framing options. To make sure your order is produced to the highest quality, we require the following production lead times.

Dropshipping

For dropshipping turnaround times, see the dedicated article.

Printing

Flat prints (Giclée, C-Type, no finishing): 1–3 working days.

Mounting

Dry mounting (most options): 5 working days.

Acrylic Reverse mounting: 10 working days.

Framing

Pre-made framed prints: approximately 5 working days.

Bespoke framing: 10 working days.

Faster production turnaround times, or placing a large order?

If you need your order urgently, please get in touch today and speak to our team.

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