How do I change a print order?

Learn how to make changes or cancel an online order after you’ve placed it.

Can I change my order?

Unfortunately, once an order is placed online there are no options to change or cancel that order online in creativehub, but don’t worry, you still be may able to cancel the order.

How can I cancel my order?

If you can let us know within 1 hour of placing your online order, we will be able to cancel, update or refund your order.

Please call, email or instant message us as soon as possible providing your creativehub order reference and there should be no charge unless it has already been printed.

Get in touch with us.