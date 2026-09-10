When am I charged for online print orders?

You're charged for online print orders after the sale completes: when a customer buys a print from your store (Shopify, Squarespace, and so on), the fulfilment cost is billed to you.

When you are charged: how the timing works

Your customer pays you through your store's checkout. That money goes to you on your store's normal payout schedule. theprintspace charges your saved card for the fulfilment cost — print, any framing or mounting, and shipping — on the next merchant rollup. This is a scheduled billing sweep that collects all your orders together.

So you're not charged immediately at checkout. The charge comes later, when theprintspace batches and processes your orders for production.

Keep a valid card on file

Make sure you have a valid card saved in your account. If no card is on file, the order will fail to charge and will be delayed until you add one.

If you have any questions about billing, contact us at info@theprintspace.co.uk.

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