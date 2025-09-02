Maximum print sizes for C-Type and Giclée prints

The maximum print sizes available for C-Type and Giclée fine art and photographic printing.

Maximum C-Type Print Sizes

All of our digital C-Type papers (Fuji Matt, Fuji Gloss) you can print up to 50in or 127cm wide, and however long you like.

Maximum Giclée Print Sizes

You can go larger with Giclée prints.

The maximum width for Hahnemuhle German Etching, Ilford Cotton Textured, Canson Baryta, Hahnemuhle Bamboo and Hahnemuhle Pearl is 43.5in or 110.5cm.

The rest of the Giclée papers, including the Epson Semi-Gloss and Hahnemühle Photo Rag, can be printed up to 59.5in or 151cm wide.

Still need help?

Take a look at our C-Type and Giclée print types pages for more detail or get in touch with our team.