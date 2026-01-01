Where the word comes from The term was coined in 1991 by the American printmaker Jack Duganne, from the French gicler, "to spray", to describe fine-art prints made on early Iris inkjet printers. It was never a technical standard, only a way of telling an archival pigment print apart from an office inkjet. Today it means a print that meets four conditions: pigment-based inks, an archival (acid-free, usually cotton or alpha-cellulose) paper, a resolution of at least 300 dots per inch, and a wide-format printer with eight or more ink channels so the tonal range is smooth.

How a giclée print is made The process starts with a digital file, either a photograph or a scan of the original artwork, at a resolution that matches the print size. The file is colour-managed on a calibrated monitor, soft-proofed against a profile for the chosen paper, and sent to a 12-channel pigment printer. At theprintspace we print on Epson SureColor machines with UltraChrome pigment inks and a 2880 by 1440 dots-per-inch output, and every file is checked by a technician before it goes to press. The print is then left to cure before it is mounted, framed or packed. Because the inks are pigment rather than dye, the colour sits on the surface of the paper instead of soaking in. That gives giclée its characteristic matte, painterly surface and its lifespan: pigment prints on archival paper are rated at over 100 years in normal display conditions, and considerably longer in the dark.

Giclée paper: the part that changes everything The paper is half the result. Fine-art papers come in textured and smooth surfaces, in bright white and warm natural white, and in weights from around 200 gsm to 340 gsm. A heavily textured cotton rag such as Hahnemühle German Etching suits paintings, pastels and illustrations with a hand-made feel. A smooth, slightly warm cotton paper such as Hahnemühle Photo Rag is the all-rounder for photography and digital art. A baryta paper such as Canson Baryta gives photographic contrast with a semi-gloss surface. At theprintspace we keep seven papers, all FSC-certified, and we recommend ordering a sample pack before committing to an edition so you can judge texture and whiteness in your own light.

Giclée vs C-type vs standard inkjet Giclée C-type Standard inkjet Process Pigment ink on fine-art paper Light exposed onto photographic paper, chemically developed Dye ink on coated paper Surface Matte or textured, painterly Glossy, lustre or metallic, photographic Varies, usually glossy Best for Paintings, illustration, fine-art photography, limited editions Colour photography, deep blacks, high-gloss finishes Proofs, posters, short-term display Lifespan 100+ years 60 to 100 years Often under 10 years before fading Largest size Up to 60 inches wide Up to 50 inches wide Usually A3 or smaller C-type (chromogenic) prints are still the choice for photographers who want true photographic gloss and continuous tone, and they are slightly cheaper at large sizes. Giclée wins for anything that started life as a painting or drawing, for matte finishes, and for editions that must outlive their buyer.

What giclée printing costs Prices depend on size and paper rather than quantity, which is why giclée suits one-off and small-edition printing. As a guide, a 12 by 8 inch (30 by 20 cm) giclée print on Hahnemühle Photo Rag starts around £20, a 24 by 16 inch (60 by 40 cm) print around £55, and a 40 by 30 inch (100 by 75 cm) print around £120. Mounting, framing and UK delivery are extra. There is no setup fee and no minimum order, so a single print costs the same per print as fifty.

How to prepare a file for giclée printing Capture the artwork at a resolution that gives at least 300 pixels per inch at the final print size. For a 24 inch wide print that is 7,200 pixels across. Work in Adobe RGB or ProPhoto RGB if your software allows, and keep an uncompressed master (TIFF or PSD). Calibrate your monitor and soft-proof with the paper profile so you are not surprised by how a matte paper lifts the blacks. Leave a white border if you plan to frame with a window mount; 25 to 50 mm is typical. Order a test strip or a small proof before committing to a large print or an edition.

Giclée prints for selling and limited editions Because every print is identical and archival, giclée is the standard for signed, numbered limited editions, with certificates of authenticity. If you sell online, a print-on-demand service produces and ships each giclée print as it is ordered, so you hold no stock. theprintspace prints, mounts, frames and ships giclée orders white-label from our Shoreditch studio in London, with production partners in Düsseldorf and the USA, with global tracking and carbon-neutral production.

Frequently asked questions Is giclée the same as an inkjet print? Every giclée is an inkjet print, but not every inkjet print is a giclée. The word is reserved for pigment-ink prints on archival fine-art paper at 300 dpi or more, made on a wide-format printer with eight or more inks. How long does a giclée print last? Independent testing rates pigment prints on archival cotton paper at more than 100 years before noticeable fading in normal indoor display, and far longer when stored in the dark. Avoid direct sunlight and use UV-filtering glass for the best results. Is giclée better than C-type for photographs? It depends on the look you want. C-type gives a true photographic gloss and very deep blacks; giclée gives a matte, archival print with a wider range of papers. Many photographers use C-type for colour work and giclée for black and white or fine-art series. What resolution does a giclée print need? Aim for 300 pixels per inch at the final size. Lower resolutions can still print well on textured papers, but fine detail and sharp edges need the full 300. Can I order a single giclée print? Yes. There is no minimum order and no setup charge, so one print costs the same per unit as an edition. Sample packs of the papers are available so you can choose a surface before you order. What is the best paper for giclée prints? For paintings and illustration, a textured cotton rag such as Hahnemühle German Etching; for photography and digital art, a smooth cotton paper such as Hahnemühle Photo Rag; for high-contrast images, a baryta paper. Order a sample pack and judge in your own light.

See our giclée papers and prices