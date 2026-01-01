Where the name comes from In the 1950s Kodak sold a colour paper for printing from negatives under the name Type C, alongside a Type R paper for printing from slides. The products changed, but the name stayed attached to the process: any print made on chromogenic colour paper became a C-type, C-print or Type C print. You will meet several other names for the same thing. A digital C-type is a C-type exposed from a digital file instead of through a negative in an enlarger. A Lambda print or LightJet print is a digital C-type named after the make of machine that exposed it. A silver halide print or chromogenic print is the same object described by its chemistry. Whatever the label, the paper and the chemical process are the same family. Ours are digital C-types made on Chromira printers, on Fuji Crystal Archive paper.

How a C-type print is made C-type paper carries three light-sensitive layers stacked in its emulsion, each made of silver halide crystals and each sensitive to one band of light: red, green or blue. Each layer also contains a colourless compound called a dye coupler. Exposure. In a darkened machine, the printer writes the image onto the paper with red, green and blue light, pixel by pixel. Nothing is visible yet: the exposure leaves a latent image in the silver halide. Development. The paper passes through a colour developer. Where a layer was exposed, the developer acts on the silver, and the by-product of that reaction combines with the layer's coupler to form dye: cyan in the red-sensitive layer, magenta in the green-sensitive layer and yellow in the blue-sensitive layer. Bleach and fix. The silver has now done its job. It is bleached and dissolved out of the paper, leaving only the three dye images. Wash and dry. The print comes off the machine dry and finished. So a C-type is silver-based in how the image is formed, but the finished print contains no silver and no ink: only cyan, magenta and yellow dye, held inside the emulsion. That one fact explains most of how a C-type looks and behaves.

What the process does to the picture Tone is continuous. An inkjet printer builds tone from a pattern of very small dots of a fixed set of inks. A C-type has no dots: at every point the paper forms more or less dye, in proportion to the light it received. That gives the smoothest gradients and the most subtlety in tone, which is why photographers reach for C-type for skin, skies and gentle tonal transitions. The image is inside the surface, not on it. Pigment ink sits on top of the paper. On a C-type the dye is within the emulsion, so the surface is the same from the lightest highlight to the deepest shadow, with one even sheen across the whole sheet. The surface is tough. Because the image is protected by the emulsion, a C-type is more durable and scuff-resistant than an inkjet print. That is a large part of why galleries choose it for prints shown with no glass in front of them, and why it is the paper we recommend for dry mounting. The paper is photographic paper. C-type papers are resin-coated: a paper core sealed between thin layers of polymer. They are smooth, bright white and consistent. There is no textured C-type, no cotton rag C-type and no warm-toned C-type. If the paper itself is meant to be part of the work, that is a job for giclée.

C-type and giclée, property by property Neither process is better. They are different tools, and the differences are specific enough to list. C-type Giclée Image formed by Light, then chemical development Ink sprayed onto the paper Colourant Three dyes, formed inside the emulsion Pigment inks, on the surface of the paper Tone Continuous Built from very fine dots Colour range Natural and smooth, with a narrower range of very saturated colour Wide gamut: reaches more saturated colours Blacks Deep on gloss, a little softer on matt Depends on the paper: deepest on baryta and semi-gloss, softer on matt cotton rag Paper Resin-coated photographic paper, smooth, bright white Fine-art papers from smooth to heavily textured, bright white to warm Our papers 2: Fuji Matt and Fuji Gloss 7, from Hahnemühle, Canson, Ilford and Epson Largest print 50 x 150 in (127 x 381 cm) 60 x 180 in (152 x 457 cm) on Hahnemühle Photo Rag and Epson Semi-Gloss; 43.5 x 120 in (110.5 x 305 cm) on the other papers Longevity Rated archival, 80+ years under standard gallery conditions 80+ years under standard gallery conditions, and well beyond 100 in museum conditions Surface durability High: the image is inside the emulsion More delicate, especially on matt papers Price Lower than giclée at every size One price for all seven papers at a given size Our giclée prints are made on Epson SureColor P9000 printers with Epson UltraChrome HDX pigment inks. If you want the same treatment of that process, read what is giclée printing?, and for a short side-by-side with a video, the difference between C-type and giclée prints. Current prices for both are on the prices page.

The two C-type papers We print C-type on two papers from the Fuji Crystal Archive range. Fuji Matt. A semi-matt photographic paper with a slight sheen and a fine stippled texture. It gives natural colour and detailed, three-dimensional reproduction, and it is our most popular choice among photographers. It is also the only paper that can be used for Acrylic Reverse mounting.

A semi-matt photographic paper with a slight sheen and a fine stippled texture. It gives natural colour and detailed, three-dimensional reproduction, and it is our most popular choice among photographers. It is also the only paper that can be used for Acrylic Reverse mounting. Fuji Gloss. A professional gloss paper that accentuates colour, for a punchy, rich result with high contrast and sharp definition. The metallic and specialist C-type papers some labs used to offer (Kodak Metallic, Fuji Pearl and Fuji Flex) have been discontinued, and we no longer print on them. If you are matching an older print made on one of those, Fuji Gloss or Fuji Matt is the closest current option. Paper is a decision to make with the sheet in your hand. Our sample pack has nine A4 prints, one on every paper we stock: the seven giclée papers plus Fuji Matt and Fuji Gloss.

When to choose C-type, and when not to Choose C-type when: The work is photographic and depends on smooth tone: portraits, skies, soft gradients, subtle colour.

The print will be dry mounted, or face mounted behind acrylic.

The print will be shown with no glass and has to survive handling and hanging.

You want a classic photographic surface, matt or gloss, with no paper texture in the way.

You are printing a quantity and the lower price per print matters. Choose giclée when: The paper is part of the work: a textured surface, a cotton base, a warm white.

The image is an illustration, a painting or a drawing being reproduced, where a matt fine-art surface is closer to the original.

The image has very saturated colour that you want held at full strength.

The short side of the print is wider than 127 cm. Black and white is a special case. A C-type makes grey out of three coloured dyes, so a neutral black and white depends on those three staying in balance, and a monochrome C-type can carry a slight tint that changes with the light it is viewed in. Many photographers like the result and some do not. If neutrality matters to you, order a test strip first, and read our guide to black and white printing. We do not offer darkroom silver-gelatin printing: the closest options are a C-type on Fuji Matt or Fuji Gloss, or a giclée on Hahnemühle Pearl or Photo Rag.

Preparing a file for a C-type print The file requirements are the same as for any print we make, and the detail is in how to prepare your file for print upload. In short: Format. JPEG at maximum quality, or a flattened TIFF with no layers. 8-bit.

JPEG at maximum quality, or a flattened TIFF with no layers. 8-bit. Resolution. 300 pixels per inch at the size you want to print.

300 pixels per inch at the size you want to print. Colour. RGB, not CMYK. Supply the file in Adobe RGB (1998), or converted to the ICC profile of the paper you are printing on, with the profile embedded. Never send a file with no profile.

RGB, not CMYK. Supply the file in Adobe RGB (1998), or converted to the ICC profile of the paper you are printing on, with the profile embedded. Never send a file with no profile. Black and white. Do not convert to our paper profiles. Export in Adobe RGB (1998). Because a C-type has a narrower range of saturated colour than a wide-gamut display, soft proofing earns its keep here. Load the Fuji Matt or Fuji Gloss profile, turn on the proof view and look at what happens to your strongest colours before you order, not after. The steps are in how to soft proof your print using Adobe Photoshop, and the screen side of the job is covered in our guide to calibrating your monitor and matching your print. For anything large or important, a test strip of your own image is the proof that counts. It is a 4 x 30 in strip, and it costs less on C-type than on giclée.

Sizes, turnaround and care Sizes. C-type prints are made to any size from 4 x 6 in up to 50 x 150 in (127 x 381 cm). The 50 in limit is the width of the roll, so it applies to the shorter side of the print.

C-type prints are made to any size from 4 x 6 in up to 50 x 150 in (127 x 381 cm). The 50 in limit is the width of the roll, so it applies to the shorter side of the print. Turnaround. Print-only C-type orders placed before 1:30pm UK time are dispatched within two working days. Mounting and framing add to that.

Print-only C-type orders placed before 1:30pm UK time are dispatched within two working days. Mounting and framing add to that. Longevity. Our C-type prints are rated archival quality, 80+ years under standard gallery conditions: indoor display, no direct sunlight, and stable temperature and humidity.

Our C-type prints are rated archival quality, 80+ years under standard gallery conditions: indoor display, no direct sunlight, and stable temperature and humidity. Care. Display matters more than small differences between papers. Keep prints out of direct sun and in a room below about 60% relative humidity.

Frequently asked questions Is a C-type print the same as a Lambda print? Yes, in the sense that matters. Lambda and LightJet are makes of machine that expose C-type paper from a digital file. The paper and the chemical process are the same as any other digital C-type. Ours are made on Chromira printers. Does a C-type print contain silver? Not when it is finished. The paper uses silver halide to record the image, which is why C-types are described as silver-based, but the silver is removed during processing. What remains is cyan, magenta and yellow dye inside the emulsion. Is C-type better than giclée? Neither is better. C-type gives continuous tone, a tough photographic surface and a lower price. Giclée gives a wider colour gamut and a choice of fine-art papers, including textured and cotton papers. Photographic work that will be mounted usually suits C-type. Work where the paper matters usually suits giclée. Are C-type prints archival? Our C-type prints are rated archival quality, 80+ years under standard gallery conditions. That assumes indoor display out of direct sunlight, with stable temperature and humidity. Can I print black and white as a C-type? Yes. A C-type builds grey from three colour dyes, so a monochrome print can show a slight tint depending on the light. Order a test strip if neutrality matters. For black and white files, export in Adobe RGB (1998) and do not convert to the paper profile. What is the largest C-type print you can make? 50 x 150 in (127 x 381 cm), measured as short side by long side. A print wider than 127 cm on its short side cannot be made as a C-type, but can be printed as a giclée on Hahnemühle Photo Rag or Epson Semi-Gloss. Which C-type paper should I choose? Fuji Matt for natural colour and a semi-matt surface with a slight sheen. It is our most popular paper among photographers. Fuji Gloss for more contrast and a punchier, glossier result. A sample pack lets you compare them in your own light.

See C-type papers and prices