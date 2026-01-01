Is an auction the right way to sell this work? There are two ways to price an original. You can put a figure on it and wait for someone to agree, or you can let the people who want it decide between them what it is worth. An auction is the second. It works when more than one person wants the same object, and it gives the sale a date, which a price tag on a website never has. An auction suits a work when: It is a one-off, and you know of several people who would like to own it.

You find it hard to price, or suspect you have been pricing too low.

You want an occasion: something to announce, count down to and report on afterwards. It does not suit a work when you would be unhappy to see it sell at the lowest price you set, or when nobody yet knows it exists. An auction is not a way of finding an audience. As with every other way of selling online, the bidders come from the people who already follow you. What can be auctioned. Unique originals only: a painting, a drawing, a sculpture, a ceramic, a textile, a unique photographic print or a mixed-media work. The work must be made by you, or by an artist on your account, and be offered for sale for the first time. Editions and reproductions are not auction lots, so a limited edition print cannot be auctioned. A lot may be up to 150 cm on its longest side and up to 30 kg.

The vocabulary, in plain English Auctions have their own words. These are the ones you will meet, and what each means here. Term What it means Lot One work offered for sale. An auction can have from 1 to 200 lots, and each is bid on separately. Estimate A low and a high figure shown on the lot page, to guide bidders. It is your public statement of what you think the work is worth. Reserve The lowest price you will sell at. It is optional and hidden. Bidders see only whether it has been met. Opening bid Where bidding starts. By default every lot opens at 100 in the auction's currency, whatever the estimate. Increment The step by which bids rise. The standard step is 100. You can set a different one for a lot. Maximum bid A private ceiling a bidder sets. The system bids for them, only as far as needed to stay in front. Hammer price The winning bid: the current bid at the moment the lot closes. There is no hammer online, but the name has stuck. Buyer's premium An extra percentage many auction houses add to the hammer price for the buyer to pay. Here there is none. Deposit A hold placed on a bidder's card the first time they bid on a lot: 20% of their maximum bid, and never less than 100. It is a hold, not a charge, and it shows the bidder can pay. Soft close A bid in the last two minutes extends that lot by two minutes, so nobody can win by bidding in the final second. A lot never closes more than 60 minutes after its original time.

What you earn: the arithmetic The money is simpler than at a traditional auction house. The buyer pays the hammer price plus delivery. Nothing else is added for the auction: no buyer's premium.

We take 20% of the hammer price as our commission. It comes off your payout. You are never invoiced for it, and it is never charged to the buyer.

A lot that does not sell costs you nothing. There is no listing fee and no commission on an unsold lot. A worked example, in whatever currency your auction runs in. A drawing closes at a hammer price of 2,000. The buyer pays 2,000 plus delivery. Our commission is 400. You receive 1,600, and if you sent the work yourself, the delivery charge the buyer paid as well. You are paid by bank transfer 35 days after the work is delivered. The wait is the same for every sale: it covers the period in which a buyer can report a problem or, in some countries, cancel, so that money paid to you stays paid. Two notes on tax. If you are registered for VAT or sales tax in the place the work is delivered, that tax is worked out when the lot closes, added to the buyer's invoice and paid to you to account for. If you are not registered, no tax is added. And when a work travels to another country, the delivery price includes any import duty and tax, prepaid with the carrier, so the buyer has no customs bill at the door. That charge is the buyer's and does not come out of your payout.

Setting the estimate and the reserve These are the two numbers that matter, and both are fixed once bidding opens. The estimate is an invitation. Set the low figure at a price you believe the work should comfortably reach, using what your originals have sold for before and what comparable work by artists at your stage sells for. An estimate that looks ambitious can put bidders off before they start. A modest one invites them in, and competition does the rest. The reserve is your protection. Two rules limit it: it can never be higher than the low estimate, and never lower than 500 in the auction's currency. Set it at the figure you would truly accept, not the figure you hope for. A lot that draws bids but misses its reserve is a sale you turned down. Leave the opening bid alone. Every lot opens at 100 by default, and that is deliberate. A low opening bid gets the bidding started. Bids below the reserve are welcome: they do not sell the lot, but they bring people in. A starting bid set close to the reserve can make it look as though nobody wanted the work. If a lot closes without reaching its reserve, it is unsold and nobody is charged.

Describe and photograph it as you would proof a print Nobody bidding has seen the work in person. They are buying from your photographs and your description, in the same way a customer buys a print from a screen. If you care about a print matching its file, you already understand the standard: what arrives must be what was shown. Each lot needs a title, the type of work, the year, the medium, its dimensions in whole centimetres (height, width and depth), its weight, whether it is framed, and whether it is signed. It also needs a condition note, and this is where honesty pays. Small variations in measured dimensions are not grounds for a buyer to reject a work. An undisclosed flaw is. For the photographs: Start with a clear front view. It becomes the lot's main image.

Add details, the back, the signature, and the frame or case if there is one.

Light the work evenly, square on, with nothing reflecting off the surface, and check the colour against the work itself on a screen you trust. Our guide to digitising your artwork covers lighting and capture.

Mention any mark, crease, repair or fading, and photograph it. A flaw you have shown is part of the description. A flaw you have not is a dispute. Then, once the work has sold and before you pack it, photograph it again: front, back, signature, edges and any existing marks. If a buyer reports damage or says the work is not as described, the decision is made by comparing their photographs with yours.

What happens, from publishing to payout You set it up. In the creativehub seller app you add the lots, their estimates, delivery, the dates and the page design. The auction can run for up to 60 days. The page goes up. It lives on your own creativehub store page, or on your own domain if you have connected one. Before the start it shows a holding page with a countdown, and anyone can follow the auction to be told when bidding opens. Bidding opens. Bidders need no account. While the auction runs they are anonymous to everyone, including you: the bid history shows "Bidder 1", "Bidder 2" and so on. The lots close. They close one minute apart, in lot order, from the auction's end time, with the soft close on each, so the order of your lots is the order of the evening. The winner pays. The winner's card is charged automatically for the hammer price plus delivery, less the deposit already held. You are sent the winner's name and contact details. The work is sent. It must be packed and sent within seven days of payment, tracked. You are paid. 35 days after delivery, by bank transfer, less the commission. You are the seller throughout. The auction is conducted by theprintspace Inc as your agent: it takes the payment, holds the money for you and pays you. You do not need a payment account of your own to run an auction.

Delivery, packing and what can go wrong The buyer pays for delivery, and it is charged with the hammer price when the lot closes. You choose, for the whole auction, how it is arranged: either you pack and send each sold lot yourself with a carrier you choose, or you pack it and we book and pay a carrier to collect it from you. Either way the packing is yours, and it is worth doing to a gallery standard. An original cannot be reprinted. Protect the surface with acid-free tissue or glassine, never let bubble wrap or tape touch the work, make it rigid between boards, and leave at least 5 cm of cushioning on every side in a double-wall box. Do not roll an original. A lot that sells for more than 10,000 GBP (12,500 EUR or USD) is collected and packed by a fine-art courier we arrange. The things that occasionally go wrong, and what happens: The winner does not pay. If the card cannot be charged they have 48 hours. After that the sale is cancelled, their deposit is forfeited, and the lot is offered to the second-highest bidder at their last bid.

If the card cannot be charged they have 48 hours. After that the sale is cancelled, their deposit is forfeited, and the lot is offered to the second-highest bidder at their last bid. The buyer changes their mind. A consumer in the UK or the European Economic Area may cancel within 14 days of delivery and return the work at their own cost. Buyers elsewhere, and business buyers, have no cancellation right.

A consumer in the UK or the European Economic Area may cancel within 14 days of delivery and return the work at their own cost. Buyers elsewhere, and business buyers, have no cancellation right. The work is damaged in transit. The buyer is refunded, and you are paid what the carrier or insurer pays out on the claim. If a claim is refused because the work was badly packed, the loss is yours. Time spent packing is well spent.

The buyer is refunded, and you are paid what the carrier or insurer pays out on the claim. If a claim is refused because the work was badly packed, the loss is yours. Time spent packing is well spent. The work is not sent. If a sold lot has still not been sent 21 days after payment, the sale is cancelled and the buyer refunded.

Sell prints beside the original This is where a print maker has an advantage over most people who sell at auction. An auction page can also sell your prints. You pick products from your existing catalogue, they appear on the page with the lots, and we print, frame and dispatch them as we would for any order. Only one person can win the original. Everyone else who came to watch has just spent days looking at the work and wanting it. A print of the same image, or of related work, gives them something to buy, and gives you an income from the auction that does not depend on the hammer price. The two are paid differently. Auction lots are paid to theprintspace Inc as your agent and paid out to you after delivery. Prints are sold through your own Stripe account, as on any creativehub store page, so you need Stripe only for the prints. If you are planning the edition now, our guides to giclée and C-type printing will help you choose the process, and a sample pack will help you choose the paper.

If a lot does not sell A lot is unsold when it closes with no bids, or when its reserve is not met. The work stays with you, and there is no fee and no commission. You then have two choices. You can put it into a later auction, as often as you like. A lot that drew bids but missed its reserve usually sells with a lower one. Or, once the auction has closed, you can sell it privately to anyone, including someone who bid on it, with no commission to us. After the close you can export the contact details of everyone who bid, lot by lot, and write to them about the lot they bid on. What you cannot do is change your mind in the middle. Once bidding is open, the lots, their prices and the dates are fixed, every bid is binding on the bidder, and in return a lot with a bid at or above its reserve sells. You cannot withdraw it, sell it elsewhere or accept a private offer instead.

How to start Auctions are set up in the creativehub seller app, under Sell Art, then Auctions, then Create auction. If you do not see Auctions in the menu, ask us and we will switch it on for your account. You will need a creativehub store page set up, good photographs of each work, its dimensions and weight, and a condition note. creativehub's auctions page shows what a sale looks like from the bidder's side, and its step-by-step walkthrough goes through the set-up screen by screen.

Frequently asked questions What commission do you charge on an auction? 20% of the hammer price, taken from your payout. It is never charged to the buyer, there is no buyer's premium, and a lot that does not sell costs nothing. Can I auction a limited edition print? No. Auction lots must be unique originals, such as a painting, a drawing, a sculpture or a unique photographic print, being sold for the first time. Editions and reproductions are sold as print products, and prints can be offered on the same page as an auction. When do I get paid after an auction? By bank transfer 35 days after the work is delivered. The period covers the time in which a buyer can report a problem or, where they have the right, cancel. An open report freezes the payout until it is decided. What happens if the winning bidder does not pay? If their card cannot be charged they are sent a payment link and have 48 hours. After that the sale is cancelled, their deposit is forfeited and they are blocked from bidding again. The lot is then offered to the second-highest bidder at their last bid. Can I withdraw a lot once bidding has started? No. Once bidding opens the lots, their prices and the dates are fixed, and a lot with a bid at or above its reserve sells at the close. Until the start time you can change or remove lots freely. How long can an auction run, and how many works can it include? Up to 60 days, with between 1 and 200 lots. Each lot may be up to 150 cm on its longest side and 30 kg. Do bidders need an account? No. The first time they bid on a lot, a refundable deposit of 20% of their maximum bid, and never less than 100, is held on the card. It is released when the lot closes unless they win, when it is set against their invoice.

See how creativehub auctions work